COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines have begun arriving in Ohio.

Ohio is set to receive 89,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and out of those, a total of 15,000 tier one workers will get the first shots Tuesday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a brief statement announcing the first vaccines will be administered at the OSU Wexner Medical Center later Monday morning.

He’s scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m., Monday.

I just provided an update to the media via Zoom. ⬇ The first vaccines will be administered at @OSUWexMed in about an hour, and we anticipate the vaccine will reach @uc_health in about an hour as well. Both hospitals are getting 975 doses today. pic.twitter.com/kK0IA1BK9x — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 14, 2020

Frontline workers at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said they’ve been waiting to receive their COVID-19 vaccines for a long time, with one emergency room doctor saying he signed up as soon as he could.

Dr. Nicholas Kman said he has been part of the team at OSU Wexner that’s been working on who will be the first to get the vaccine since supply is limited in this first round.

The first vaccine distribution has just arrived at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/aAf5zjo75e — Kenya Ramirez (@KenyaNBC4) December 14, 2020

Kman is scheduled to get his shot Tuesday morning, saying the medical center is expecting just under 1,000 doses this week.

Like other frontline workers, when in the emergency room, he said he’s been dealing with a lot of COVID-19 patients.

In addition to all the PPE and other safety measures, Kman said he’s looking forward to the vaccine because it’ll be another line of protection.

“We’ve been planning for this for months,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth.COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic effort

“The first group are those living in extended care facilities,” he said. “When you look at a large percentage of people who have died from COVID-19, it’s nursing home residents. The second group within healthcare workers are healthcare workers who are involved in taking care of COVID-19 patients.”

This second group includes people who deliver food to COVID-19 patients, or anyone supporting the care of those patients.

“We have told everybody this: ‘We have to ask for everybody’s understanding and patience,’” Gastaldo said, adding this is especially important as OhioHealth and other vaccine faciliators have to focus on how they store the vaccines and meeting the six-hour deadline before the vaccine is no longer considered “good” to administer.

“When the vaccine arrives, it needs to be stored in -75 degrees Celsius and those are not regular freezers,” Gastaldo said.

Over at Mt. Carmel Hospital, according to Dr. Mark Herbert, healthcare workers there will have to wait an extra week until the hospital gets its vaccine shipment in, but on Monday, hospital administrators will announce their full plan for administering the vaccine.

“We’re supposed to get our first subsets of the tiers on Monday and then we will know which group we are in,” Herbert said.