COVID-19 numbers rise in Belmont County even before Thanksgiving results are known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Positive cases are now 2325.



And 41 Belmont County residents have died.



Another 987 are isolated with another 1027 active cases right now.



Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says the numbers go up every day.



And now they’re seeing family groups testing positive.



“We have Thanksgiving which just concluded,” said Sproul. “So now we’re wondering how many people heeded the advice and were safe, stayed apart and did the right things. So we’re waiting to see what comes about. But we’re going forward, trying to get people to wear their masks, to social distance, and not gather in groups. Because we’re seeing the spread. The spread is continuing. We’ve got to slow this thing down.”



Sproul says it’s essential that everyone abides by the guidelines, even if you’re feeling like you’re “over it” or experiencing “COVID fatigue.”



He says if we don’t comply, hospitals will soon become overwhelmed.



He said staffing is already stretched, with health care workers being tired and overworked.



Many are in isolation or quarantine themselves.



In his words, “We need to protect the hospitals, so the hospitals are able to protect us.”