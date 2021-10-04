COVID case numbers decrease, but that good news could send a bad message

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – COVID 19 case numbers are edging their way back down.

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble said this past week, there were 111 new cases in Ohio County, compared with 180 and 250 in the weeks prior.

But, he said that’s actually causing concern in public health, because of the message it sends.

The decrease is leading some people to believe that it’s all over, and they don’t have to get vaccinated. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator

He said that is not the case, and if people let down their guard, it could lead to an uptick again.

Even though the numbers are decreasing, keep in mind, numbers decreased in June and by mid-July, we were back into a problem area. This can happen very quickly. We let our guard down. We don’t think there’s a need to get vaccinated. We begin to move around. We’ve got a holiday coming up, a very big one with Thanksgiving. And it can lead to increased cases. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Gamble’s message is: get vaccinated, continue to use safeguards and it’s not over yet.