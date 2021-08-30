COVID case numbers rise, with more youngsters among the positives every week

"Our hospitals are being pushed to the brink of their capacity..."

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

County Health Administrator Howard Gamble said there are 164 new COVID cases this past week and one person died.

He said most of the positives are unvaccinated, many between the ages of 20 and 55, and were exposed at work or in their household.

But he said, even more concerning, is the fact that 48 of the 164 new cases are under the age of 18.

“We saw a dramatic increase from last week’s numbers to this week’s,” Gamble noted. “Some of those were under the age of 12 and not able to get vaccinated. But there were a great handful who were eligible but chose not to, for parental reasons or other. And that’s a concern. What we’re trying to do is inform people. Kids are getting it. They’re able to pick it up. And they’re able to spread it very quickly.”

Gamble said he’s also concerned about the impact the rising numbers are having on the local health care system.

“Our hospitals are being pushed to the brink of their capacity,” he said. “It’s burdening the health care system and reducing the services available to other patients.”