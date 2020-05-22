COVID cases soar past 1,700; DHHR includes probable cases in total

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountain State saw an increase of nearly 100 new coronavirus cases Friday evening. However, this may associated with the inclusion of probable cases by the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Probable cases are defined as any individual showing symptoms or a patient who has taken an antibody test that shows evidence of COVID-19, but no confirmatory test has been given yet.

The cumulative percent of positive test results climbed above two percent for the first time in days. DHHR Cabinet Secretary, Bill J. Crouch, also confirmed a 54-year-old male from Lewis County as the state’s 72nd coronavirus-related death.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (256/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (42/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (6/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (13/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (35/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (140/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (3/1), Monongalia (119/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (6/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (24/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (28/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).

