COVID: Hundreds of campers infected at Georgia YMCA camp

Georgia (CNN)– The CDC reported that 260 people tested positive at an overnight YMCA summer camp in Georgia.

44% of all the attendees at the camp have contracted the virus. 51% of the infected were between the ages of six and 10 and 44% were between 11 and 17 years old.

It also showed that about 75% or three quarters of the young persons who got it developed symptoms.

Video posted to YouTube by the camp in June shows how some safety precautions were taken, but apparently not enough to fend off an outbreak.

The CDC said relatively large cohorts, sleeping in the same cabin and engaging in regular singing and cheering likely contributed to transmission.

Use of cloth masks, which has been shown to reduce risk for infection was not universal.