COVID no longer makes the headlines, but health officials say it still exists in the Ohio Valley

(WTRF) – Health officials in two counties in the Ohio Valley are speaking out about the level of COVID 19 that is still in the area.

It no longer makes the headlines and most people are no longer wearing masks or social distancing, but the virus still exists.

7News asked about the Delta variant.

At this point, there are no cases in Belmont County and several in Ohio County, but what they’re seeing is still the old version of COVID 19 that is hitting specific groups of people.

In Belmont County, COVID is still around, but in greatly reduced numbers.

We’re still seeing it happen within the county. We’re sitting on about 21 cases right now, but again with travel, people going other places, being exposed to other people, the chances could increase. So, we just ask people be cautious when you’re on vacation. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

The cases they are seeing are clearly in one group.

The unvaccinated ones we’re seeing are the ones getting the COVID. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

They say there seems to be a mindset that COVID is over.

I think a lot of people are hoping it would just disappear like the flu does in the summer, but unfortunately this thing’s hanging on. It’s not going anywhere. It’s still sickening people. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

They are seeing two types of unvaccinated people.

You have the hard core I’m not gonna get it. They’ve made up their mind for whatever their reason is. Then you have the individuals that are hesitant. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Administrator

County health departments have gone from vaccinating a thousand people a day to perhaps five or ten.

And that’s OK. I don’t mind vaccinating five people and I don’t mind vaccinating two, like we did down at Heritage Port for the 4th of July. That’s two more individuals protected. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Administrator

There’s one more thing they noticed about the unvaccinated people getting COVID. Gamble said they tend to be in the young to medium age group, about age 25 to 40.