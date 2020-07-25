COVID: Surges and Plateaus in the US

(CNN) Data shows more than 90 thousand people have died from COVID since the US reopened.

The numbers come as school districts around the world are debating whether to have in-person classes.

As the nation surpassed 4 million COVID cases and over 145,000 deaths this week, California beat out New York as the state with the most infections to date.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is putting new protections in place for the state’s essential workers–hoping to slow the spread.

“When we began to reopen our economy, we focused so much on when but we didn’t focus enough on how to not only do it but to educate individuals,” Newsom said.

On Friday, California recorded its highest number of COVID deaths.

But the situation is different in Texas.

COVID cases seem to be plateauing in some of Texas’s larger cities.

But in one small south Texas border city, patients may be sent home to die if a hospital ethics and triage committee deems them too sick to recover.

The local county judge says their hospital is at capacity.

That’s also a common struggle for health facilities in Florida which saw a nearly 84% increase in COVID hospitalizations since July 4.

As statistics hit record-breaking highs in the south and west, parts of the northeast are experiencing lows not seen since March.

On Friday, New York recorded its lowest number of hospitalizations in nearly four months.

With the approaching school year just weeks away, parents and teachers face uncertainty about when or if in-person classes will resume amid a push to open schools.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says, “Kids out to have the option to learn in person and virtually. I believe that we ought to have choices. If teachers have vulnerable immune systems, they outta have options as well. But we have to get our kids back into the school in a safe way.”

According to the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci: “There are a lot of people with underlying conditions out there so I think when you talk about forcing teachers to come back to school, you better be careful about that and pay attention to – A: keeping them safe and B: keeping them healthy.”

Fauci recommends masks and says of his mask,

“I wear this all the time.”

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines strongly in favor of opening schools.