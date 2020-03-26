Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Crocs announce ‘free pair for healthcare’ program

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Heroes on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from crocs.

It’s a new program called ‘a free pair for healthcare.’

Individual healthcare workers can go to crocs.com to place their free order of classic crocs or crocs at work–

Shipping is free too.

The website opens for requests each day at noon eastern —

It will stay open until that day’s allotment has been fulfilled.  .. And then reopens the next day at noon.

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

