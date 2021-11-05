Cruz introduces bill that would block schools, states, feds from mandating vaccines for kids

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced legislation that would stop the government at the federal, state and local levels from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

The bill states it would:

Prohibits the federal government and any recipient of federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and/or the CDC at the state, local, Tribal, or territorial level from requiring any individual aged 18 or younger from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine.

Prohibits any school district or other educational entities from imposing a mandate requiring any students age 18 or younger to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. If any school district does impose a mandate, that entity shall not be eligible to receive Title IV, Part A and Title II, Part A funding.

Requires parental consent for the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine to a minor.

Applies to all COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for use under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or, if fully approved, were first approved under EUA.

Cruz made a statement regarding the bill saying:

“Parents should have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor. My view on the COVID-19 vaccine has remained clear: no mandates of any kind. President Biden and his administration have repeatedly ignored medical privacy rights and personal liberty by pushing unlawful and burdensome vaccine mandates on American businesses, and now they are preparing to push a mandate on kids by pressuring parents—all without taking into account relative risk or the benefits of natural immunity. I am proud to introduce this legislation today to ensure President Biden and his administration stay out of decisions related to a child’s health—decisions best left to parents.”

You can read the full bill here.