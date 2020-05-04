Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis as Life Goes Back to Normal

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is giving us our next steps as we transition into our normal lives again.

Morrisey says he’s seen more scams during the Pandemic than before. Some of the biggest scams come from calls suggesting that your power will be turned off, that you could receive your stimulus check sooner, or that you could receive more Personal Protective Equipment if you pay $500 or $1,000 ahead of time.

We need to be aware of these, but there’s more consumer-related issues ahead of us, according to Morrisey.

“Many big consumer issues are going to be coming up after this Pandemic. And one of the biggest pieces of advice I can give people is develop a plan if you’re a business or a consumer.” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

According to Morrisey, we all need to write out a public health and financial plan regarding how our employees will work in sanitized environments and how we will pay our bills. He adds it’s more important to know how we’re dealing with the human aspect of it since we’ve lost a sense of connectedness.

If you have questions on coping with the Pandemic, you can call 1(800) 368-8808.