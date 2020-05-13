Death at Belmont Correctional Institution may be COVID-related

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department announced a death at Belmont Correctional Institution Tuesday afternoon.
The death may be coronavirus-related, but the county coroner will determine an official cause.
74 inmates, along with 54 staff members, have tested positive for the coronavirus at Belmont Correctional Institution. The entire prison remains under quarantine.
