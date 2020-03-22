DeFelice Bros. Pizza announce new delivery option, deals amid COVID-19 outbreak

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – After the closing of all dine-in restaurants, most have switched to take-out or pick-up.

But one local pizza restaurant wants you to know they are open to serve all of your pizza needs.

DeFelice Brothers Pizza will be operating on their normal hours. Along with take-out and pick-up, they will be offering no-contact deliveries.

If you order online, just mention in the comments the safest place to leave your pizza. The driver will then drop it off, call you and wait at a safe distance until you grab your pizza.

Ordering online will also give you a chance for a great discount!

Learn to use our online ordering. I know some people are not “techno savy” so, this is a good opportunity to do that. And an effort to help with that—we know some people are laid off from work—we are offering 20 percent off if you order online. You get 20percent off all pizzas all the time. Dominic DeFelice, President/CEO – DeFelice Bros. Pizza

Dominic says they don’t know how long this deal will last, but for the time being, they’re doing what they can to help their local customers in these times.

DeFelice Bros. Pizza will also be selling ‘grab-and-go pizzas’ that are pre-made for you to take home and cook or freeze for later.

