Delta variant COVID cases increasing nationally: Is Ohio County affected?

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just weeks after many of us unmasked, some health officials are saying we should put them on again.

Yesterday Los Angeles County in California mandated indoor face coverings even when people are vaccinated.

So what does the new delta variant mean for us in the Ohio Valley as we move from summer into fall?

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says the U.K. variant is still the dominant strain here, but that will eventually change.

So far Ohio County isn’t seeing a big rise in positive cases—this week there’s only been about one per day, and they haven’t been severe enough to require long-term hospital visits.

But Gamble says nationally, vaccinations are still well below the 75 to 80% rate officials are hoping for, and that’s why there’s a pocket of delta variant outbreak in the Midwest.

He has advice for those who have received both the shots, but still feel ill:

If individuals are sick, or come in saying ‘I have a seasonal X, Y and Z and I’m coughing,’ if it’s seasonal it needs to be treated, or you maybe need your allergy medications but more than likely, you probably are positive. Get tested. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Gamble says all three vaccines are effective against the several different variants that have emerged.

He cautions that the pandemic isn’t over, so you’ll still want to wash your hands and stay home if you don’t feel well.