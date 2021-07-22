Delta Variant In West Virginia: Virus increases over 60 %: Gov. Justice I’m still not super concerned’

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The U.S. Department of Justice has weighed in on a new West Virginia law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports, asserting in a court filing Thursday, June 17, 2021, that the ban violates federal law. Justice signed the bill despite warnings from some lawmakers that the NCAA could retaliate and decide not to hold college tournaments in the state. Justice had said that while it concerned him that the state could miss out on a sporting event, he believed the benefits of the law “way outweigh the bad part of it.” (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

During his Thursday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stated that he was not ‘super concerned’ with the Delta variant after the virus has increased 60% in the last few days.

West Virginia currently has 35 Delta variant cases.

Gov. Justice went on to say as a nation ‘ we should be super concerned about it’

Coronavirus Czar for West Virginia Dr. Clay Marsh said “I am very worried, It’s important that we not see the delta variant as what we saw before. This is much worse.”

Gov. Justice added, “This thing’s coming. This thing’s coming West Virginia.”

Regarding masks in the state, Gov Justice says he’s not on board right now with them but if a medical expert advises that things are getting tough he will do whatever it takes to protect West Virginia.

The state has recorded 2,934 deaths from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. West Virginia recorded 14 new deaths today