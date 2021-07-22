Delta Variant In West Virginia: Virus increases over 60 %: Gov. Justice I’m still not super concerned’

During his Thursday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stated that he was not ‘super concerned’ with the Delta variant after the virus has increased 60% in the last few days.
West Virginia currently has 35 Delta variant cases.
Gov. Justice went on to say as a nation ‘ we should be super concerned about it’
Coronavirus Czar for West Virginia Dr. Clay Marsh said “I am very worried, It’s important that we not see the delta variant as what we saw before. This is much worse.”
Gov. Justice added, “This thing’s coming. This thing’s coming West Virginia.”
Regarding masks in the state, Gov Justice says he’s not on board right now with them but if a medical expert advises that things are getting tough he will do whatever it takes to protect West Virginia.
The state has recorded 2,934 deaths from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. West Virginia recorded 14 new deaths today