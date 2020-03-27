Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Department of Commerce offer relief resources for WVa businesses

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Commerce is now offering businesses a new relief resource during the COVID-19 crisis.

The online directory will allow business owners to discover government loans and gives additional info about unemployment benefits and tax deadlines.

The Commerce Secretary would like to inform entrepreneurs that they are not alone while navigating this economic disruption.

The website can be accessed here.

