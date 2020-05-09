Despite zero cases, Belmont Co. Jail continues to take precautions against COVID

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Coronavirus numbers in Belmont County continue to rise.

But there is one place that has zero cases: Belmont County Jail.

Despite the fact that Belmont Correctional Institution has numerous cases and is located just a few miles away, the county jail has not had any positives.

Sheriff Dave Lucas says now that the restrictions are being lifted, authorities are taking the temperature of every person entering the building and asking a series of health questions.

No, we’ve had people tested. We all know this is the flu season. So, we’ve had people tested. We just had one last Friday. But every test came back negative. So, when the tests come back negative, we make sure the 72 hours at the beginning that no temperature spikes, whatever, that they come back to work. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

Sheriff Dave Lucas says the maintenance staff works hard daily to sanitize every surface.

Every employee has been issued masks and hand sanitizer. And they try to observe social distancing as much as possible.

