DeWine asks Ohioans to “fly that flag”

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — During his Thursday afternoon press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked all Ohioans to display their Ohio and American flags as a sign of unity with each other and defiance against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been attacked by this virus. We have to pull together,” DeWine said. “Fly that flag every single day.”

DeWine said he got the idea from his wife, Fran, who put a flag outside their home yesterday.