Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DeWine asks Ohioans to “fly that flag”

Coronavirus

by: WCMH

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — During his Thursday afternoon press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked all Ohioans to display their Ohio and American flags as a sign of unity with each other and defiance against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been attacked by this virus. We have to pull together,” DeWine said. “Fly that flag every single day.”

DeWine said he got the idea from his wife, Fran, who put a flag outside their home yesterday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter