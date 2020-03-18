Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DeWine: Businesses should take temperatures of employees every day

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that he is asking all businesses in Ohio to take their employees’ temperatures every day.  

During the news conference, Wednesday, DeWine said he was asking businesses in Ohio to immediately begin taking the temperature of every single employee, every day before they come to work. 

“The temperature check is not perfect but is one way to screen out employees who may be sick,” said DeWine. 

DeWine also asked businesses to send employees home, who are sick.  

This announcement came after 88 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed in the state.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter