DeWine closes more than 180 BMV locations across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that 181 BMV locations across the Buckeye State will close until further notice.

However, five will remain open to process commercial driver license applications and renewals.

DeWine will ask the legislature to pass a grace period for people with expired licenses and tags. He is also urging law enforcement not to issue tickets for expired documents.

The governor ordered all barber shops, salons and tattoo parlors to close at the end of business on Wednesday.

