Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DeWine considering early release for certain prisoners

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – As more inmates in Ohio test positive for COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine is considering taking additional precautions to prevent the spread.

The governor is recommending an early release for certain prisoners who will be free within the next 90 days.

However, there are several factors that could disqualify an inmate, such as conviction of violent or sex-related crimes.

In those cases where there are specific victims, those victims must and should receive notice. They will be given the opportunity for their voices to be heard.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH)

Gov. DeWine also announced an emergency rule that grants restaurants with an existing liquor license the authority to sell and deliver alcohol for at-home consumption.

