DeWine: Delayed test reporting partial reason for large jump in cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the large jump of coronavirus cases reported in the state is partially due to delayed test reporting.

During a briefing Monday, DeWine explained that technical problems with two labs being unable to report cases for two days. However, DeWine also noted that the high volume of cases is overwhelming the system.

“This is two days’ worth of those two labs added to this,” said DeWine. “So, this may be artificially high.”

The two labs that were delayed were Mercy Health and the Cleveland Clinic.

There are also about 15,000 antigen tests still pending, according to DeWine.

“We estimate, and it’s an estimate, that about ¾ of those will ultimately be cleared,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that he hopes that within the next few days, the numbers will be corrected to show a more accurate count.