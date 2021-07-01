DeWine: fines to remain for COVID rule-breaking businesses

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s Republican governor was hailed as prophetic for his decisive steps to shut down schools and stop the state’s presidential primary election early during the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, he’s found navigating a path out of the state’s pandemic shutdown to be a bumpy one. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a proposal by fellow Republicans to repay fines to companies cited for violating public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor says such a move sends a “horrible” message to the vast majority of businesses that did the right thing in following state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measure was included in the two-year, $75 billion state budget which DeWine signed into law early Thursday morning.

The governor also vetoed a Republican proposal to allow legislative leaders to intervene in lawsuits over the state’s redistricting process.