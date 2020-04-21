DeWine forms ‘strike team’ to ensure maximum testing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine discussed his plan of action to reopen the economy.

However, a lack of testing in the Buckeye State has refrained the governor from doing just that.

Gov. DeWine also announced the formation of a testing ‘strike team,’ led by Dick Celeste and Bob Taft, both former governors of Ohio.

The ‘strike team’ will work closely with businesses to ensure they are receiving critical testing items.

As you know, to test for COVID-19, we use testing kids. And to be able to test samples, a reagent is needed. The reagent is kind of the ‘secret sauce’ that’s necessary to tell if a sample does contain the COVID-19 virus or whether it does not. Each testing company uses a different type of reagent and those reagents have been extremely limited. Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

Prior to the briefing, the FDA informed Gov. DeWine that a new testing reagent, developed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, had been approved.

