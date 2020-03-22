DeWine to limit daycare centers to six children per room, starting Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all daycare centers in Ohio would be required to operate under a pandemic license with additional restrictions.
Beginning Thursday, all daycare centers will be limited to six kids per room to help prevent COVID-19 exposure.
Dr. Amy Acton also issued a ‘Stay at Home’ order for all Ohioans, which will go into effect Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m.
This comes one day after the governor reported the second and third coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, there are currently 351 positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Of that 351, 83 patients are hospitalized.
