DeWine to limit daycare centers to six children per room, starting Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all daycare centers in Ohio would be required to operate under a pandemic license with additional restrictions.

Beginning Thursday, all daycare centers will be limited to six kids per room to help prevent COVID-19 exposure.

All childcare centers, beginning on Thursday, must operate under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license. We will also go down to a maximum of six children per room. This is a dramatic change, but it's necessary to minimize the risk to these kids. #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

Dr. Amy Acton also issued a ‘Stay at Home’ order for all Ohioans, which will go into effect Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m.

This comes one day after the governor reported the second and third coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, there are currently 351 positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Of that 351, 83 patients are hospitalized.

Latest Posts: