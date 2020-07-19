DeWine: Mask order may cover ‘a lot more counties’ this week

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s governor says an order requiring masks to be worn in public may include “a lot more counties” next week as COVID-19 continues to spread in the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he is still considering a statewide mask mandate.

On Thursday, the Republican governor ordered Ohio residents in 19 counties including almost 60 percent of the population to wear a mask in public.

DeWine said Ohio did a great job at the beginning of the pandemic, but now the state is headed in the wrong direction.

DeWine said the increase in cases is occurring in bars, churches, and out-of-state travel “but a lot of it, frankly, is just people in casual settings, 20, 30, 40, 50 people gathering together.”

DeWine was also asked if he has confidence in the Trump Administration in handling the pandemic, DeWine said people typically look to governors in these times of crisis.

“Whether it’s tornado damage, whether it’s a flood, a pandemic, we look to governors,” DeWine said. “What this administration has been able to provide us, and the Congress has provided us, and we thank both of them, is the money.”

The governor added to expect more orders this week aimed at getting the pandemic under control.