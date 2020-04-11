DeWine: Quick tests on the way for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced changes in COVID-19 reporting within the Buckeye State during his Friday briefing.

Patients that come back with positive results for the coronavirus from a quick test will count towards the cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health. Results will now come within minutes.

Cases confirmed by lab tests were the only cases counted by state health officials.

During the press conference, Dr. Amy Acton commented on the limitation of non-essential surgeries in Ohio.

