DeWine signs Ohio COVID-19 response bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine signed a response bill on Friday that identifies and answers several issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax filing deadline for Ohio residents has been extended until July 15, along with mail-in voting for the primary through April 28.

Mandatory state testing for schools across the Buckeye State has also been waived.

The governor is stressing the need for additional hospital beds as models project health systems will be overwhelmed in a couple of weeks.

Latest Posts: