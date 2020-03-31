Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DeWine suggests stay-at-home order to extend past April 6

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has suggested it’s likely the stay-at-home order expiring April 6 will be extended. And he hinted he may release some state prisoners soon on a case-by-case basis.

The governor on Tuesday also ordered mandatory weekly online reporting of ventilator availability in case supplies need to be moved around.

The state is now reporting nearly 2,200 coronavirus cases, with 55 deaths.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has ordered water systems to reconnect customers whose service was disconnected after Jan. 1.

Columbus officials plan to open a shelter to house homeless people who have COVID-19 but don’t require hospitalization.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter