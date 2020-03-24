DeWine suspects misleading data due to COVID-19 testing kit shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine updated residents on COVID-19 statistics during his daily briefing on Tuesday.
State officials are reporting eight deaths and 145 hospitalizations in the Buckeye State as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, believes the numbers are much higher due to a shortage of testing supplies in the state.
The governor opened the briefing with a short video featuring well-known Ohioans saying ‘we’re all in this together.’
