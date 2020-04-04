DeWine won’t require public wearing of cloth masks in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first Ohio prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate is housed at the Marion Correctional Institution where an employee also has tested positive.

In other coronavirus developments, Gov. Mike DeWine said Saturday he won’t require Ohioans to wear cloth masks when they’re out in public, but is strongly encouraging their use.

The state health department says as of Saturday more than 3,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 102 people have died and just over 1,000 people have been hospitalized.

Two more universities in Ohio have announced they will hold virtual commencements.

