DHHR confirms 17 new cases in Friday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in its morning report on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of of 10 a.m., on Friday, June 19, there have been 145,932 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,435 total cases and 88 deaths. The 88 deaths does not include the death of the 88-year-old woman from Lewis County who was confirmed to have died from to the virus by county health officials on Wednesday.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 682 active cases and 1,655 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (401/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (209/5), Kanawha (251/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (134/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (61/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (32/6), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (6/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.