DHHR confirms 20th virus death as West Virginia closes in on 900 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two new coronavirus-related deaths was confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Sunday evening.
One victim was a 69-year-old male from Hampshire County. The other patient was an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County.
20 total deaths from the virus have been reported in the Mountain State.
Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss.Bill J. Crouch – DHHR Cabinet Secretary
Health officials also announced 27 new positive cases. The total confirmed in West Virginia currently sits at 890, as of 5 p.m. April 19.
Positive cases increased to 23 in Ohio County on Sunday. However, that number isn’t reflected in data reported by the WV DHHR.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (109), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (100), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (127), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (87), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
