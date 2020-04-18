CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 30 additional cases for the coronavirus Saturday morning.
As of April 19, 785 positive cases have been reported in the Mountain State, as well as 16 deaths.
One new COVID-19 case was announced in Ohio County, bringing the total to 23.
The WV DHHR is expected to provide another COVID-19 update Saturday evening around 5:00 p.m.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (106), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (43), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (106), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (84), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (7), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (75), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).
Latest Posts:
- DHHR confirms 30 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia
- Columbiana County reports three new COVID-19 cases; total at 157
- Sheetz to require masks for customers, employees in Pennsylvania stores
- Mandatory testing for COVID-19 in nursing homes relieves concerns for many
- Ohio allows food trucks to operate at rest areas