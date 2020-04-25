DHHR confirms 33rd coronavirus-related death in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported one death due to the coronavirus during their 5 p.m. COVID-19 update on Saturday.

The victim was a 67-year-old male from Kanawha County.

We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19. Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

33 Mountain State residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

The DHHR also announced five new positive cases, increasing the overall to 1,025 confirmed in West Virginia.

Across the Ohio Valley, Marshall County confirmed one additional case, bringing the total to 12.

However, nine have since fully recovered. Those statistics are not reflected in the 5 p.m. update reported by WV DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (130), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (148), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (45), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

