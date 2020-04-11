DHHR confirms three new coronavirus cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources provided an update Saturday regarding COVID-19.

Only three new cases were reported by health officials, bringing the total to 574 confirmed in the Mountain State, as of 10 a.m. April 11.

Statistics remained constant for counties across the Ohio County with no new cases reported.

No additional deaths were also announced on Saturday. Overall, five state residents have died from the virus.

Of the 15,452 residents tested, results have come back negative for 14,875 patients.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

