Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DHHR confirms three new coronavirus cases in West Virginia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources provided an update Saturday regarding COVID-19.

Only three new cases were reported by health officials, bringing the total to 574 confirmed in the Mountain State, as of 10 a.m. April 11.

Statistics remained constant for counties across the Ohio County with no new cases reported.

No additional deaths were also announced on Saturday. Overall, five state residents have died from the virus.

Of the 15,452 residents tested, results have come back negative for 14,875 patients.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter