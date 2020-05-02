DHHR confirms two deaths, 15 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two new deaths and additional cases were announced during the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources 5 p.m. COVID update on Saturday.

Victims were a 69-year-old female from Kanawha County and an 100-year-old femal from Monongalia County. This represents the 49th and 50th coronavirus-related deaths in the Mountain State.

We take the reporting of these deaths very seriously and extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

The DHHR also confirmed 15 additional cases, increasing the overall total to 1,184, as of May 2.

New cases were also reported across the Ohio Valley. Two Marshall County residents tested positive and one additional case was confirmed in Ohio County.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (156), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (168), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (15), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (105), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (89), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).

