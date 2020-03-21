WVDHHR confirms two positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed two positive cases in Marshall County.

Officials also announced another positive case in Mercer County on Saturday.

As of Saturday, March 21, there are currently 11 positive cases in the Mountain State.

Marshall County health officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. inside the Public Safety Building regarding COVID-19.

Gov. Jim Justice will also hold a statewide address at 7 p.m.

I will address the citizens of West Virginia tonight at 7 p.m. on our #COVID19 preparations and response. You can watch our livestream on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or your local TV station. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 21, 2020

Stay with 7News for updates

Latest Posts: