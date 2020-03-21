MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed two positive cases in Marshall County.
Officials also announced another positive case in Mercer County on Saturday.
As of Saturday, March 21, there are currently 11 positive cases in the Mountain State.
Marshall County health officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. inside the Public Safety Building regarding COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice will also hold a statewide address at 7 p.m.
Stay with 7News for updates
Latest Posts:
- WVDHHR confirms two positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County
- Gov. Justice to hold statewide address on COVID-19 at 7PM
- Gov. DeWine orders adult day services closed in Ohio
- Kroger offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3 deaths, 247 total cases reported