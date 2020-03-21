Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WVDHHR confirms two positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed two positive cases in Marshall County.

Officials also announced another positive case in Mercer County on Saturday.

As of Saturday, March 21, there are currently 11 positive cases in the Mountain State.

Marshall County health officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. inside the Public Safety Building regarding COVID-19.

Gov. Jim Justice will also hold a statewide address at 7 p.m.

Stay with 7News for updates

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter