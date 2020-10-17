DHHR: COVID-19 outbreak in New Martinsville nursing home

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — (WTRF) According to the West Virginia DHHR website, the New Martinsville Center nursing home has an active outbreak of COVID-19.

There are 11 cases with 9 positive residents and two positive staff members.

Relatives of residents told 7News that they have been unable to visit their loved ones. One woman said her husband has pneumonia and she was only able to see him from outside the facility through a glass window.

New Martinsville Center is operated by Genesis Healthcare which is based in Kennet Square, Pennsylvania.