DHHR issues social distancing guidelines for WV retailers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health today filed an emergency rule which provides consistency to retailers and provides assurance for purchasers by implementing uniform social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the emergency rule is to provide standard regulations for social distancing in retail spaces across all 55 West Virginia counties rather than on a county-by-county basis.

“This aligns with Governor Justice’s direction to us that we continue to do everything in DHHR’s power to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, while also keeping critical retail operations open and functioning in a safe manner for both the employees and the public,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

Read the full social guidelines here

