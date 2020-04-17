DHHR Orders Immediate Electronic Filing of COVID-19 Test Results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health filed an order, effective April 16, 2020, requiring laboratories to provide immediate real time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 antibody or virus detection tests to the Bureau and to the local health department.

“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

The order also requires each laboratory to become a validated submitter to the West Virginia Health Information Network or West Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System and must begin that process by April 21, 2020. Laboratories may continue testing while in the registration process.

All health care providers should utilize laboratories capable of electronic reporting to the greatest extent practicable.