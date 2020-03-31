DHHR reports 162 positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – 17 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in West Virginia on Monday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 3:30 p.m. March 31, there have been 162 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

4,143 state residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 3,981 testing negative for the virus. An 88-year-old female from Marion County was reported as the first coronavirus-related death in West Virginia on March 29.

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio or Tyler-Wetzel Counties on Monday.

Berkeley (16)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (3)

Hardy (1)

Harrison (11)

Jackson (9)

Jefferson (8)

Kanawha (31)

Logan (2)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (31)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (10)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (3)

Putnam (4)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

