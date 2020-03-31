Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DHHR reports 162 positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – 17 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in West Virginia on Monday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 3:30 p.m. March 31, there have been 162 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

4,143 state residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 3,981 testing negative for the virus. An 88-year-old female from Marion County was reported as the first coronavirus-related death in West Virginia on March 29.

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio or Tyler-Wetzel Counties on Monday.

  • Berkeley (16)
  • Cabell (1)
  • Greenbrier (3)
  • Hancock (3)
  • Hardy (1)
  • Harrison (11)
  • Jackson (9)
  • Jefferson (8)
  • Kanawha (31)
  • Logan (2)
  • Marion (5)
  • Marshall (4)
  • Mason (3)
  • Mercer (2)
  • Monongalia (31)
  • Morgan (1)
  • Ohio (10)
  • Pleasants (1)
  • Preston (3)
  • Putnam (4)
  • Raleigh (3)
  • Randolph (1)
  • Roane (2)
  • Tucker (2)
  • Upshur (1)
  • Wetzel (1)
  • Wirt (1)
  • Wood (2)

