DHHR reports 162 positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – 17 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in West Virginia on Monday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of 3:30 p.m. March 31, there have been 162 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.
4,143 state residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 3,981 testing negative for the virus. An 88-year-old female from Marion County was reported as the first coronavirus-related death in West Virginia on March 29.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio or Tyler-Wetzel Counties on Monday.
- Berkeley (16)
- Cabell (1)
- Greenbrier (3)
- Hancock (3)
- Hardy (1)
- Harrison (11)
- Jackson (9)
- Jefferson (8)
- Kanawha (31)
- Logan (2)
- Marion (5)
- Marshall (4)
- Mason (3)
- Mercer (2)
- Monongalia (31)
- Morgan (1)
- Ohio (10)
- Pleasants (1)
- Preston (3)
- Putnam (4)
- Raleigh (3)
- Randolph (1)
- Roane (2)
- Tucker (2)
- Upshur (1)
- Wetzel (1)
- Wirt (1)
- Wood (2)
