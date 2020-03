Coronavirus in WV: 20 new cases reported, brings total to 96

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Department of Human and Health Resources is reporting new positive COVID-19 cases across West Virginia.

Officials have identified 20 new cases in 11 counties, including Ohio County, bringing total active cases to 96.

As of 7:30 p.m., March 27, tests have come back negative for 2,331 state residents. There are currently six tests pending.

Latest Numbers:

Berkeley (9)

Greenbrier (1)

Hancock (1)

Harrison (4)

Jackson (6)

Jefferson (4)

Kanawha (17)

Logan (1)

Marion (3)

Marshall (3)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (23)

Ohio (6)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (1)

Putnam (3)

Raleigh (3)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wood (2)

Despite earlier false reports, no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Mountain State.

