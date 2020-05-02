Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DHHR reports 48th coronavirus death in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia confirmed one new death from the coronavirus in their daily 10 a.m. COVID update.

The patient was 70-year-old male from Kanawha County.

Our sincere condolences are extended to the family of this West Virginian.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

In the Ohio Valley, two staff members at Cameron Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The DHHR is expected to provide another coronavirus update at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Gov. Jim Justice recently issued a Safer at Home order, which will go into effect midnight on Monday, May 4.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (155), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (165), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (14), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (30), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).

