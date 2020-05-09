Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DHHR reports additional coronavirus cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed additional coronavirus in the Mountain State during their 5 p.m. COVID-19 update.

Tests have come back positive for 12 state residents, bringing the total to 1,347. The cumulative percentage of tests positive remains under three percent.

One death was announced Saturday morning. The victim was a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County.

Ohio County remains at 35 confirmed cases despite numbers reported by the DHHR. One previous positive test has been ruled out following further testing.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (187), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (182), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (112), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

