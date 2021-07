The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting no COVID variants in Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Tyler, and Hancock counties.

Wetzel County is the only county reporting a COVID-19 Delta variant.

Currently, West Virginia is reporting 43 Delta variant cases.

On the County alert system map, Marshall and Ohio counties have moved into the ‘gold’ alert.

768,311 people have been fully vaccinated in West Virginia, which is 42 % of the state.