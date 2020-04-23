DHHR to Offer Special Assistance Payment Due to COVID-19

Charleston W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families today announced the availability of a one-time special assistance payment, Pandemic Diversionary Cash Assistance (PDCA), as part of the state’s ongoing response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This payment will provide families who have temporarily lost or had reduced income with additional financial support to supplement monthly living expenses or other needs due to the pandemic,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families (BCF).

Applicants must not be currently participating in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), also known as WV WORKS. Applicants must have a dependent child in the home; low or no income due to COVID-19; expect to return to previous employment, have a job offer, or expect future income from another source; and must not currently be sanctioned for non-compliance in a BCF program.

PDCA is an alternative to WV WORKS participation. Asset limits for WV WORKS will apply. Receipt of PDCA does not count toward the 60-month TANF lifetime limit or other DHHR benefits.

PDCA may equal the maximum WV WORKS benefit amount, based on the family’s needs and size, multiplied by four. Rent or mortgage payments, utility payments, household supplies, future employment needs, and ongoing household expenses are taken into consideration when determining PDCA payment amounts.

To apply, individuals should contact their local DHHR office: dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx. Applications will be accepted until June 30, 2020. For additional information, please call DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.