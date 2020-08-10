Diamond COVID-19 mask may be most expensive in world

ISRAEL (CNN)—BLING BLING BLING!

That’s what may come to your mind when you hear this story.

Luxury jewelry brand Yvel is creating what could be the world’s most expensive COVID-19 face mask.

The high-end Israeli Jeweler says a Chinese businessman living in the US is paying a whopping 1.5 million dollars for the mask.

When it’s finished, the 18-karat white gold face covering will be encrusted with 36 hundred white and black diamonds.

The jeweler says when the customer ordered the mask, he had three conditions.

First, it must be completed by the end of the year, second, it must be fitted with the top-rated N-99 filters and, finally, it must be the most expensive mask in the world.