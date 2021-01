JEFFERSON, CO., OHIO (WTRF)- Charles Manfresca is a former Pharmacist and recently received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Manfresca fought COVID-19 for six weeks prior to receiving his vaccine.

Manfresca says he could barely breath and just wanted to stay in bed as fatigue took over his body.

The 88 year old man is now one step closer to getting back on the golf course and back into the bowling alley.