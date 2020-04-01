Digital Exclusive: when will COVID-19 surge in the Ohio Valley and are we prepared?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- A critical period of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to occur in the ensuing weeks; a surge in the pandemic, with a probable exponential rise in the death toll across the nation.

To gauge local preparedness, the timing of the surge in the Ohio Valley, and much more, Howard Gamble, the Administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, discusses a comprehensive approach of what is to come here at home below in his full interview. Watch now for the latest from Howard Gamble.